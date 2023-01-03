Rolex

The Rolex store at the renovated Battersea Power Station after it opened to the public in London.

 Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Rolex raised prices in the United States and Britain by an average of about 2.5%, the latest increases for the top Swiss watch brand, according to analysts at Barclays.

The most popular Rolex Submariner watch runs between $8,950 and $10,100. The more expensive brands can run up to $40,000.

