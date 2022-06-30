When Patty and Phil Hopper retired and moved to La Pine, they figured their retirement income would be enough to keep them comfortable.
They thought with pensions, Social Security checks and their savings they’d be financially OK. Phil, a 72-year-old retired union carpenter, even thought he might take on an odd job or two, but just to keep his skills sharp.
Now, the Hoppers have discovered they need the extra money from Phil’s odd jobs and they’re needing to cut back. It’s inflation, they say. It’s causing prices to rise on everything, from gas to items they purchase online.
“I complain to Phil about his spending,” said Patty Hopper, 68. “We have to look at the price of things. I look at things to see if it’s a want or a need.”
The Hoppers moved to La Pine a little more than a year ago from Portland. Phil Hopper had lived in Central Oregon in the 1970s and always wanted to return. Patty Hopper had been an in-home caregiver for more than 22 years and retired about five years ago. Once the pandemic hit, and everyone was urged to stay home, the couple reevaluated life and decided it was time.
Moving was a good decision.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Phil Hopper said. “Our finances get tight once in a while. But we don’t go out to eat a lot. We’re not real travelers. The bills are paid, and we have food in the fridge.”
But the rising cost of food has prompted the couple to shop in big box stores and not in La Pine. They prefer the employee-owned WinCo Foods grocery store for bargains, Patty Hopper said.
“We look for the sales,” Phil Hopper said. “When we moved here, we didn’t have things planned out that well. We didn’t think about the logistics. We traveled a lot back and forth to Portland. But now we’re not.
“I have to go in July, and we’re going to combine it with other things.”
In their spare time, the couple delivers Meals on Wheels twice a week in La Pine and sometimes in Sunriver. It’s their way of giving back and learning about their community. But they pay for their own gas.
Before gas spiked at more than $5 a gallon, they might have traveled more and not been as mindful of their gas consumption. Patty Hopper said now when she has a doctor’s appointment she combines the trip with a trek to the grocery store.
“I don’t like going to Bend now unless I have to,” Patty Hopper said. “When we buy things, we always run the purchase by the other to make sure if we have enough money.
“We don’t buy a lot of clothes, furniture or big ticket items,” said Phil Hopper. “It might be inconvenient to have to travel 30 miles to get to a store, but in return, we have this home. It’s peaceful and quiet and we get deer in our yard.”
