Yoga classes in a pub or clothing store, stand-up comedy at a bookstore or the last Blockbuster on Earth, these are some of the omni-channel approaches Bend businesses use to attract customers.

These activities are designed to compete for customer dollars and loyalty in the highly competitive arena of retailing.

“As the baby boomers age out of the planet, we’re looking at what will attract the Generation Z and millennials to brick and mortar stores,” said Mark Van Order, Oregon State University marketing instructor. “They’re all about experiences. To bring folks in and get them to connect with the brand, you have to provide experiences.”

Nationwide, e-commerce accounted for 17.3% of all retail sales, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. In the third quarter of 2019, e-commerce sales totaled $145.7 billion, an increase of 4.4% over the third quarter the year before, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce quarterly sales report. Total retail sales for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.4 trillion, an increase of 1.4% over the second quarter of the 2019.

In Bend and Redmond, the retail industry employed 13% of the 89,900 total nonfarm jobs in October, the most current month data are available.

Even stores that are unique, like the last Blockbuster in the world, offer customers unique experiences. Almost daily people come by and take a selfie outside the Third Street retailer’s store, said Sandi Harding, Blockbuster general manager.

To get customers inside the store, Blockbuster has a robust merchandise section along with videos and popcorn and candy. And once a month it brings in a comedy show.

“We’re trying to team up with different groups,” Harding said. “We want to help them, too, given that we have a lot of interest as we are the last store.

“We’re trying to find ways to work in the local community.”

While Blockbuster doesn’t have to do anything special to drive traffic to its store because of its notoriety, the store’s management believes its role is to pay it forward by helping other groups.

For Blockbuster, that means locally sourced T-shirts, and other merchandise, Harding said.

“It is nice to have the occasional shout -outs, or other publicity,” Harding said.

When Angela Salido purchased Outside In, an outdoor lifestyle clothing company on NW Wall Street, she set out to make her store have a place in the community fiber. It wasn’t enough for her to carry the popular brands, or to decorate the store in a pleasing manner. She launched a website and started free weekly yoga classes in the store.

“I’m very passionate about doing community outreach and events,” Salido said. “If you look at what we carry in the store, we sell products that are for the outside lifestyle, so it’s very much in the spirit of the Bend community.”

In addition to yoga, the store has hosted beer tastings and a life coach who came in and talked about compassion. For Salido, it’s more than just sales, it’s about building a community. In the woman-run shop, she sells eco-friendly products from vendors who are Earth -friendly, she said.

“I feel like all we can do is have the personal touch,” she said. “We give back and then customers can support the business in their community.”

This shopping for a purpose speaks to millennials, those who are 22 to 37 years old, and Generation Z, those who are ages 4 to 24. Young people want an experience when they shop, Van Order said.

“As a retailer you want to be every place a customer expects you to be,” Van Order said. “By and large, retailers can no longer aspire to be only online or brick -and -mortar. You pretty much need to do both. The experiences need to be both. The purchase could happen online and pick up at the store.”

Erika Litzer goes to the weekly yoga class at Outside In because it’s convenient to her job at Footzone. The 35-year-old Bend resident has been attending the yoga classes for two months.

“You stare at all the cute stuff in the store while you do the class,” Litzer said, “it’s a good challenge to stay focused.”

For Silver Moon Brewing, Sunday morning bingo and Thursday evening trivia drive traffic to the Greenwood Avenue pub. The bingo has become a tourist attraction, said Steve Augustyn, Silver Moon Brewing general manager.

“These are generally times that are typically not busy,” Augustyn said.

“But we’ve been doing it for so long that it’s become a thing. Last Sunday, we were at capacity and every seat was taken.”

From banjo night to open mic night, events have drawn a lot of customers, said Tom Beans, Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe owner. In addition, other groups use the space for their meetings, he said. He allows this not just to make a sales, but also to participate in the community.

“When I bought the store five years ago, I inherited some of these things,” Beans said.

“I kept them and came to realize that there’s a strong community support for these events. I really wanted to give these groups the space and the support.”