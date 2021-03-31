Ted Swigert was eager to hire workers to fill spots at his restaurant in NorthWest Crossing. So much so that he was offering a $1,200 bonus to work. Even that wasn’t enough to attract applicants.
“No one answered the ad,” said Swigert, owner of the Washington restaurant in NorthWest Crossing and Drake restaurant in downtown Bend. “After that, I thought, we are going to have to start poaching people.”
Swigert’s problem in hiring workers is becoming endemic in Bend. As businesses start to reopen again after a winter of pandemic closures, some find they are unable to operate due to a lack of staff.
Swigert wants to hire workers because his NorthWest Crossing location is booming, with revenue up 30% in the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period last year. The outdoor patio is regularly packed, and his takeout business, started in April, is going gangbusters.
“Our weekdays are like weekends now, that is how busy it is, and our weekends are setting new records,” said Swigert. “I think a lot of restaurants are experiencing growth in spite of everything.”
While business is booming in the northwest Bend neighborhood, things are quiet for Swigert downtown. His iconic Drake restaurant on the corner of Wall Street and Franklin Avenue is closed because he can’t hire enough workers to get the doors open. Swigert plans to get the store open in the coming weeks in anticipation of a busy summer, but due to staff limitations, he will have to limit the hours.
Swigert and other restaurant owners say the difficulty in finding employees is caused by a combination of factors. One is the seismic shift in Bend’s economy, which has diversified in recent years, with more employment in tech and medicine.
“A few years ago it was kind of fun to work in a kitchen and flip burgers and make 15 or 16 bucks an hour, but nowadays, they are just picking other jobs,” said Swigert. “There are just different ways to make money in Bend now than there was a few years ago.”
Federal stimulus that has extended unemployment benefits is another factor in keeping people away from work, employers say. Anthony Avraam, general manager of the Pine Tavern restaurant in downtown Bend, says the government has become a competitor for the hiring pool.
“It’s becoming harder to convince people to take that introductory-level position,” said Avraam. “It was tough before all of this, but unemployment exacerbated it.”
Katy Brooks, the chief executive officer of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, said some people in Bend are earning as much or more money from unemployment, with the addition of federal aid, than they would be if they were at work.
“This situation will change dramatically on Sept. 1 when these benefits run out,” said Brooks. “In the meantime, some employers are struggling to fill positions and are short-staffed as they reopen and prepare for the tourist season.”
Without enough available bodies in Bend, Avraam said he has started advertising for workers in Portland and other cities in Oregon.
Avraam currently employs a staff of around 45 people but needs another 20 for the busy summer season. He holds out hope that recent arrivals in Bend will beef up the labor force.
Larry Sidor, CEO of Crux Fermentation Project, says he has enough staff now but is concerned about what might transpire this summer when more workers are needed.
“It’s a baffling situation. We have high unemployment yet applicants for our open positions at our pub are rare,” said Sidor. “Really wish we had a crystal ball to understand why people are not available.”
The unemployment rate in Deschutes County dropped to 7% in January, down from a rate of 7.6% in December, but higher than the 3.4% rate at the same time in 2020, according to data compiled by the Oregon Employment Department.
Damon Runberg, regional economist for the department, said he is unsurprised to hear that businesses are having problems finding new employees.
“Roughly half of the unemployed workers in Oregon are on temporary layoff,” said Runberg. “Those on temporary layoff are still employer-attached and expect to be called back to their previous jobs, which means that many of them are not actively seeking a new job.”
Runberg explains that if those on temporary layoffs are taken out of the labor pool, then the total number of unemployed would look similar to pre-COVID-19 levels, a time that also experienced a labor shortage.
While the lack of workers is problematic, no one is complaining about the public interest in dining out and spending money. Business owners say tables are full and customers are eager to get out of their homes.
“The population in Bend is going out like crazy. All the restaurants are very busy,” said Swigert. “That is part of the problem. It’s great to be busy, but you can’t maintain seven days of volume with the employee breaks and days off. There just aren’t enough people to maintain long hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.