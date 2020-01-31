Republic Services Inc., which operates garbage service in parts of Bend and Deschutes County, has purchased the family owned Prineville Disposal.
The change in ownership was expected to become official Saturday, and the city approved the transfer of the franchise agreement last month, said Steve Forrester, Prineville city manager. Prineville Disposal has been family owned for the past 43 years, first by Gary and Sally Goodman and later their daughter and her husband, Emily and Steve Holliday.
This is the second acquisition in Central Oregon for the nation’s second-largest trash company, Republic Services, which purchased Bend Garbage & Recycling from the Bailey family last year.
Bend Garbage & Recycling serves north Bend, Sisters, Redmond and Deschutes County. It also has High Country Disposal and Deschutes Recycling, which operates at Knott Landfill. The company has 35,000 customers.
Republic Services has more than 14 million customers nationwide.
“I haven’t heard anything from people being concerned,” Forrester said. “The covenants of the franchise agreement prevent any kind of changes like upping fees or changing collection. They’re honoring the agreement as they relate to rates.”
Any changes to rates need city approval, Forrester said.
Throughout the 43 years of ownership, Prineville Disposal has been a part of the community, contributing to the annual rodeo and Fourth of July parade and fireworks, Forrester said.
“The company has been a great business and supporter of the community,” he said. “Hopefully, Republic Services will carry on the tradition as they have indicated they will.”
The estimated 7,000 Prineville customers shouldn’t experience much change immediately, said Kristin Steiner, Republic Services general manager.
At first customers may notice drivers wearing a different uniform, and gradually different logos on trucks and cans as they are replaced. Eventually the company will switch to a new payment system, she said.
As far as contributing to the community, Steiner said, that will continue.
“Their values mesh with ours in terms of operations and relationships,” Steiner said. “We felt it was a good match with Republic and the Hollidays in the way they ran their company.
“We’re looking forward to being part of a Fourth of July parade. We’ll continue the tradition.”
Steiner declined to discuss the sales price of the Prineville company.
Republic Services operates in 240 markets in 40 states and Puerto Rico, according to the company’s 2017 annual report. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Republic Services reported in February a net income of more than $1 billion, according to its annual report.
