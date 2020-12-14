A multi-phase project to renovate Les Schwab Amphitheater in the Old Mill District, delayed by COVID-19 lockdowns, is moving ahead with construction work starting this week.
Phase I work for the iconic outdoor venue began Monday with new stage construction and accessibility improvements, said Marney Smith, general manager for Les Schwab Amphitheater. Phase I is expected to be completed by June.
The new stage features a "minimalist design" with pine accents to pay homage to Bend’s vibrant sawmill history, and a large opening in the back that is designed to minimize architectural impact as much as possible, according to details released in an Old Mill announcement. The stage will be larger with a height of 62 feet and an additional 1,840 square feet.
Since its construction in 2001, Les Schwab Amphitheater has been a focal point for summertime concerts, drawing big-name artists, and helping to boost tourism and the local economy.
Renovation of the amphitheater had been planned for a single construction phase but is now expected to be done in multiple phases, said Smith.
“The nature of this past year has forced some changes but we are delighted to be able to get started, even in phases,” said Smith.
Phase II of the project will start in the fall of 2021 and continue through spring 2022. That work will include more accessibility improvements within the public space of the amphitheater area. Phase III will run from late 2022 into 2023 and will include a new permanent food and beverage area, bathrooms and VIP boxed seating options.
All phases will cost around $4.5 million, said Smith. The venue is partnering with Summit Bank to help with loan support for Phase I.
Smith is expecting the amphitheater to host concerts by mid-summer 2021, adding that a number of artists are already holding dates for the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.