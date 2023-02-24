DISABILITY-EMPLOYMENT

Beka Anardi, paralyzed in 2009 during the birth of her first child, in Bellevue, Washington, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. As millions of people began working remotely, Anardi realized she could resume her career as a recruiter.

 Jovelle Tamayo/Bloomberg

An embrace of remote work spurred by the pandemic helped the employment rate for disabled people reach an all-time high last year.

The percentage of disabled people who were employed rose to 21.3% in 2022, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's more than a two percentage point increase from 2021 and the most since 2008, when comparable data was first published.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.