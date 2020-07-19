Each morning, Yancy Lind slips on a pair of Birkenstocks and gets on his treadmill for an indoor walk. But rather than getting a workout, his time on the treadmill is used more as an exercise for concentration while at the office.
Except, he is not technically at the office. Lind, a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, has been working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down offices in March to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order.
Even though Central Oregon went to the Phase 2 reopening of businesses last month, Lind is in no rush to resume the old routine of spending 40 hours a week at the office. WebEx teleconferencing has replaced in-person meetings and most other work is simply done on his computer.
“We have been working remotely for months now and anticipate no change for the foreseeable future,” said Lind. “Our service level has stayed as high as ever. If anything, I am more productive — the commute is a lot shorter and the dress code much more relaxed!”
Lind is part of an army of office workers who have adapted to the work-from-home lifestyle and embraced it. Across the country, offices once teeming with life now sit eerily quiet or completely abandoned, their employees working from home and balancing their jobs and family life.
Leaving the cities
San Francisco-based Twitter took the lead in May, offering some employees the option of working from home permanently. Other companies followed with similar plans, opening the door to urban dwellers with office jobs to migrate to rural, less expensive parts of the country, including Central Oregon.
Some have already decided to make that move. Mark Garcia, a real estate broker for Cascade Sothebys in Bend said the number of people wanting to move to Bend from West Coast cities like Los Angeles and Portland has doubled in recent months as remote work becomes an easier option.
Homebuyers are increasingly looking for places that already have an office nook or spare bedroom that can be converted to a workspace, he said. In the past month, he has helped three families relocate to Bend from big metro areas on the West Coast.
“That has been something people are always looking to do, but this COVID-19 situation has pushed more people in that direction,” said Garcia. “If they needed a little nudge they have it now — activity for people in that situation has definitely increased.”
Doing business by Zoom
While changes to the business have changed little for some, others have seen seismic shifts in the day-to-day operations of their company.
Bruce Hardie, owner of the Keller Williams real estate office in Bend, used to fly for business several times a month to meet colleagues and clients around the Pacific Northwest. Since the start of the pandemic, his business travel has stopped and meetings have switched over to the video conferencing platform Zoom.
COVID-19 also disrupted Hardie’s move to a new office in Bend. His 110 brokers now conduct business from home. For now, a coworking space is available for brokers who need a professional space to meet clients.
The pandemic is “changing the way real estate is being done, I am not sure we will go back to the good old days of February,” said Hardie. “The way we are doing things today is very different.”
For Hardie and his team, morning huddles are held on Zoom and the conversations continue during the day on Slack, a platform that allows work team members to chat and share documents. Real estate brokers give clients virtual tours of homes using their smartphones.
The new methods of communication have led to some unusual on-screen moments, Hardie said.
“There are always Zoom faux pas, certainly early on when people didn’t fully understand the technology,” said Hardie. “They’d leave their mics open, forget their camera is on. There’s a lot going on in the background. The dogs are barking, the kids are running around screaming, you get all of that.”
Shifting office culture
The loss of office culture is another aspect of working from home.
“The biggest challenge is that I miss people,” said Hardie. “You miss the hugs and the handshakes.”
Bend-based Ruff Wear — maker of backpacks, harnesses and other products for dogs — is another local company that once featured a lively office culture. That has all changed with 85% of its workers still at home.
“When we are all in the office, there are around 20 dogs and 40 people,” said Heather McKendry, Ruff Wear’s director of organizational development. “The office now feels much different as there are fewer people, dogs and overall activity. For those of us that are going in from time to time, there is a deep sense of appreciation for face-to-face interactions and a chance to catch up.”
Some companies have tried to simulate the fun side of office culture in an online setting. McKendry said Ruff Wear staff have had online events including bingo happy hours, contests and guessing games.
Hydro Flask, another Bend-based producer of outdoor products, has also tried to adapt to the lighter side of online work.
“We’ve implemented some fun virtual activities to keep the positive vibes going, including virtual yoga sessions, meditation, cooking classes and many others,” said Lucas Alberg, a Hydro Flask spokesperson.
Slashing overhead expenses
On the upside, companies now have a chance to slash operating expenses by downsizing their brick -and -mortar offices, said Hardie. A 19,000 -square -foot office he runs in Spokane, Washington, will likely be moved to a 10,000 -square -foot space, even as the number of Keller Williams brokers will rise.
“We can reimagine what the office of the future is going to look like,” he said. “People are working differently now; we’re not going back to the way it was.”
The shift away from large offices could impact rental prices for office space, said Jay Lyons, president of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services. But any impacts are likely to occur over a period of years, as companies decide what to do with their leases and landlords respond to market dynamics.
“If the office market vacancy rate starts to climb and leasing activity remains slow, we may start to see downward pressure on asking rates,” said Lyons.
The temporary office
While traditional office space is in something of a holding pattern, new opportunities are emerging for co-working spaces. Rose Archer, executive director of The Haven, the co-working space used by Keller Williams brokers, said interest in temporary office space is increasing.
The turnaround comes after months of nearly empty rooms at The Haven during Oregon’s stay-at-home order earlier this year. Archer said companies have started to show up with a new business model that allows them to shed a fixed location and save costs.
“That is our newest stream of revenue that we were not expecting,” said Archer, who has been running the business since September.
“We are calling them the newly displaced. They don’t need to be in their expensive large office, and their team is able to work remotely and effectively. We become their part-time office that costs a third the price they were paying before,” she said.
Archer says the interest in working from home stems from the chance to make closer connections with family members. Stepping away from the hectic nature of the office is also a bonus for some.
“I really like being home with my kids by 4 (p.m.), not working insane hours. The silver lining in all of this chaos has been people remembering what it was like to go slower and what is important, and connections with family and friends,” she said.
Crazed beasts
David Gilmore, a broker for Coldwell Banker Bain, is also making the most of the home office experience by organizing meetings with clients via Zoom and going out to properties alone for virtual house showings. He admits that the office does offer a somewhat more controlled environment.
“Working from home does create more opportunity for quirky moments to pop up unexpectedly, like the dogs running around like crazed beasts.”
Lind, the Merrill Lynch advisor, says little has changed in his daily work routine. Lunch is a little different. He fixes himself a sandwich instead of going to a local restaurant. And instead of co-workers, the family pet sometimes comes over to his desk for company.
“Our cat does like to come visit me during the day and often spends time curled up next to my keyboard — that’s new.”
