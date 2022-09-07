BIZ-REGAL-CINEMAS-BANKRUPTCY-LA

The Regal Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, Calif. The owner of the U.S. cinema chain, weighed down by debt, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

 Gina Ferazzi/TNS

Cineworld Group, the world's second-largest movie theater operator and owner of Regal Cinemas, which includes the Bend theater, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors amid a severe box office downturn.

The London-based business on Wednesday said the company and its subsidiaries had started legal proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in a bid to reduce its debts.

