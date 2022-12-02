Auto Workers-New Leadership

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Members of the United Auto Workers union appeared on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to favor replacing many of their current leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials. 

 Paul Sancya/AP file

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union appeared on Thursday to favor replacing many of their current leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials.

Reform-minded candidates, many part of the UAW Members United slate, are leading or close in multiple key races with about 84% of the vote counted. Many challengers campaigned on rescinding concessions made to companies in previous contract talks, including cost-of-living pay raises, elimination of a two-tier wage and benefit system, and other items.

