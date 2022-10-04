BIZ-GASOLINE-PRICES-GET

With gasoline prices falling below $4 a gallon, GasBuddy.com says the nation could be crossing a psychological threshold.

 Olivier Douliery/TNS

PORTLAND — The West Coast is seeing the most extreme increase in gas prices in the country as several refineries in California undergo planned or unplanned maintenance, according from industry watcher AAA.

For the week, the national average for regular climbs six cents to $3.81 a gallon. The Oregon average leaps up 31 cents to $5.46. This is the fifth-largest weekly jump for a state in the nation.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.