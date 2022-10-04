PORTLAND — The West Coast is seeing the most extreme increase in gas prices in the country as several refineries in California undergo planned or unplanned maintenance, according from industry watcher AAA.
For the week, the national average for regular climbs six cents to $3.81 a gallon. The Oregon average leaps up 31 cents to $5.46. This is the fifth-largest weekly jump for a state in the nation.
“At least six refineries in California are offline or operating at reduced capacity, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast. This has put a huge dent in supplies in this region and gas prices are now again near the record highs we saw in mid-June,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.
“This is refinery maintenance season so it’s not unusual for refineries to be offline at this time of year. However, factor in the refineries that shut down unexpectedly with issues, and this creates a significant regional drop in gasoline supplies.”
California has the toughest environmental standards in the nation for its fuel, so other refineries in other parts of the country were not able to ship product here. California Gov. Gavin Newsom just eased the California requirements effective immediately, allowing the sale of winter blend fuel a month early. This fuel is not as environmentally friendly as summer blend but is less expensive to produce. Oregon and Washington also have stringent clean fuel standards.
The situation on the West Coast is also putting upward pressure on the national average. Both the national and Oregon averages hit record highs in mid-June, then declined for 14 consecutive weeks before rising again for the last two weeks. The national average reached its record high of $5.016 on June 14 while the Oregon average reached its record high of $5.548 on June 15.
“The regional differences in gas prices are extreme, with prices in the West Coast region above $5 a gallon in many areas and even above $6 in California. Meantime, Texas and other Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 a gallon in some places,” said Dodds.
The Midwest has also seen gas prices surge due to a deadly refinery fire on September 20 in Toledo, Ohio, which closed the plant. According to the latest reports, the 160,000 barrel-per-day BP-Husky Toledo refinery could be down for months.
