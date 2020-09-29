Leading Edge Jet Center, an aviation service provider at Redmond and Bend airports, has acquired Kenmore Aero Services LLC, a fixed-base operator at King County Boeing Field International airport in Seattle, according to a company statement.
Founded in 2005 and established as a stand alone company in 2019, Leading Edge also fuels commercial airlines and private aircraft and provides hangar space, de-icing services, ground transportation and aircraft maintenance.
In addition to the acquisition, Leading Edge will develop a new executive terminal and hangar facilities at Boeing field, which is a sought-after airport for business and private planes, according to the company statement.
This is the company's second move to Seattle. In January, Leading Edge acquired an aircraft hangar and executive terminal facility.
