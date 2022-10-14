VocalBooth, a Redmond-based company that produces studio-grade recording booths, is joining an Oregon trade delegation to Japan and South Korea.
Calvin Mann, who founded VocalBooth in 1997, is part of the delegation that includes representatives from food, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and apparel companies.
VocalBooth produces a variety of products for the voice recording industry, including booths for podcasting, animation voice recording and music production. Oregon delegates will meet Korean and Japanese distributors and retailers, opening doors for VocalBooth and other companies to enter new markets.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is leading the 12-day trip to Asia, which departed from Portland on Friday.
“Oregon has strong relationships in South Korea and Japan that have been built on decades of trade and the shared values of economic growth, environmental stewardship, and a desire for a better tomorrow,” Brown said in a statement.
The trip marks Brown’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019 and is timed to visit the region as it opens back up following the pandemic. A sign of reopening occurred on Tuesday when visa-free travel for U.S. citizen tourists re-started in Japan, according to a statement on the U.S. Embassy website.
South Korea and Japan are Oregon's fourth and sixth largest markets, respectively, for export goods overall, and two of the top markets for the state’s agricultural exports, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Oregon agricultural exports valued at nearly $600 million are exported to the two countries. The agricultural delegation includes the Oregon Blueberry Commission, the Oregon Wine Board, and the Oregon Grass Seed Commission.
Together, Japan and South Korea represent 11% of Oregon’s $29.9 billion global export market.
Joining Brown are representatives from Business Oregon, the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Travel Oregon, the University of Oregon and the Port of Portland.
Brown is expected to lead several business development meetings, host women’s leadership forums, and promote tourism to Oregon. The tour includes a visit to Toyama Prefecture, Oregon’s sister state in Japan, located 220 miles northwest of Tokyo.
