The Redmond Airport has garnered a $3.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to build a snow equipment building.
Construction of the 42,000-square-foot structure began late last year and is expected to be completed just in time for the next winter season, said Zachary Bass, Redmond Airport director.
“We now have to store equipment in three or four different locations,” Bass said. “It’s not consolidated. This building will make operations for inclement weather a lot more efficient.”
It’s all part of the airport’s planned expansion that includes 500 more parking spaces and a car rental maintenance facility, according to a statement on the airport’s website. Over the next five years, the airport wants to rehabilitate its taxiway and a $40 million terminal expansion.
The Central Oregon airport had 1 million passengers in 2019, a 100% growth rate over the past five years, and it is expected to continue to grow with the addition of Alaska Airlines’ direct flights to San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Bass said.
Redmond is the fourth busiest airport in the state and is in position to surpass Eugene in passengers, according to airport authorities.
The Federal Aviation Administration grant is part of the $520.5 million being invested in America’s airports by the FAA. Of that, $6.2 million was given to three Oregon airports. Also receiving grants were Grant County Regional/Ogilvie Field Airport to fund an airport-related environmental assessment, $3.1 million went to Portland International Airport to fund reconfiguring the apron and Redmond Airport.
The Airport Improvement Program grants money to public agencies to plan and develop public-use airports, providing up to 75% or 90% of the cost of improvements that enhance airport safety, capacity, security and environmental concerns, according to the FAA. Because the demand for {abbr}these {/abbr}funds exceeds the availability, the {abbr}FAA{/abbr} bases distribution on national priorities and objectives, according to the FAA website.
The airport receives zero funding from the city. All of its money comes from the FAA, or user fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.