Even as the pandemic enters year three, a higher percentage of Americans than usual continue to consider relocating, according to a new report from Redfin real estate brokerage.
And in 2021, the number of Americans moving in a year included more people relocating out of state, according to research by HireAHelper, an online marketplace for moving services that is part of the Porch Group of consumer companies.
A record 32.4% of Redfin.com users searched for a home in a different metro area in January, which is up from the previous peak of 31.5% during the first quarter of 2021, according to Redfin’s report. The percentage of buyers looking to relocate is much higher than before the pandemic, when about 25% of buyers searched for homes outside their metro area.
Buyers who are relocating frequently look for a more affordable location and are able to move more easily because of remote work policies, according to Redfin’s analysis.
Among those who moved in 2021, 17% relocated to a different state, according to HireAHelper’s research based on Census Bureau reports — the highest percentage of nonlocal moves since 2015.
The data shows that the highest ratios of people who moved out compared to people who moved in were in New Jersey (54%) and California (49%).
But HireAHelper’s data analysis found some surprises, too. For example, significantly more people moved into New York City in 2021 than moved out — 86% more people, in fact.
San Jose had the opposite experience in 2021, with 68% more people moving out than moving in to that high-cost housing market, according to HireAHelper. By state, Arkansas saw the highest percentage (44%) of people moving in compared to moving out.
Redfin’s Housing Migration Trends report is more forward looking since it compares searches by buyers. Miami continues to be the most popular migration destination among Redfin users, based on the number of people searching to move there compared to people who live there now and are searching for homes in other places.
Other popular destinations include relatively affordable cities with warm weather, including Phoenix, Tampa, Sacramento and Las Vegas.
The top places that people want to leave were San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C. — all markets with relatively expensive housing.
