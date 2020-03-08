Bend’s commercial real estate market is as strong as ever as evidenced by historically low vacancy rates and seemingly new commercial developments around every corner.
It would be reasonable to assume those developments are distributed equally across all property types, but that would be incorrect. While certain commercial property types, such as hotels and multifamily housing, have experienced rapid growth post-recession, the office, retail and industrial markets did not. In order to quantify the lack of new development for these property types, it’s important to understand how commercial real estate markets are tracked.
Markets are broken down by property type and the total amount of rentable square footage. In the Bend office market, for example, the total rentable square footage as of the fourth quarter of 2019 is 2,614,568 square feet, with a vacancy rate of just 4%. A stable market has a vacancy rate of 5% to 8%, which allows for movement along with tenants expanding and contracting.
Bend’s current market conditions restricted movement to a certain extent due to the lack of available options for tenants. A market grows through new development, and those developments come in two different forms. One option is build-to-suit, meaning a tenant or tenants have been identified and leases have been executed before construction begins, or, it can be speculative, meaning the developer begins construction prior to identifying tenants for the project. Buildings owned and occupied by the owner are categorized as owner/user buildings and are not included in a market’s square footage because they are not available to tenants within the market. Occasionally, an owner/user building trades hands and is then leased to a tenant or tenants. In these instances, the building is added to the market as new inventory.
The Bend office market increased by 236,698 square feet, or approximately 10%, between 2009 and 2019. Compare that growth to the 10 years prior when the office market grew by 1,239,017 square feet or approximately 52%. Drilling down further, roughly 58% of the growth our office market experienced in the last ten years is attributable to two office developments: the 50,000-square foot Crane Shed Commons building built in 2017 and the 87,000-square foot 360 Bond building built in 2009. Two developments making up more than 50% of the total market growth over a 10-year timeframe speak volumes about the overall lack of development in the office market. Similar statistics hold true for the industrial and retail markets.
If the market is strong and vacancy rates are at historic lows, it begs the question as to why development across all three property types continues to be limited? The answer is equal parts timing and cost. The Great Recession was painful across all business sectors, and commercial real estate was no exception. Bend’s commercial markets were hit extremely hard by the downturn with vacancy rates ranging from 13% to 22% at the peak, depending on the property type.
As Bend started to recover, the land was cheap, and the labor that remained was readily available. The housing market recovered first, and the need for rental housing spurred new multifamily development. The tourism industry also rebounded quickly with new hotels being built as a result. The recovery in the office, retail and industrial markets was much more gradual as existing inventory needed to be absorbed before new development could be contemplated. Even after the necessary absorption took place and the markets were stabilized, developers remained skeptical. Many were still licking their wounds if they hadn’t exited the industry completely, thus creating a lag in new development.
Kirk Schueler, the Chief Executive Officer of Brooks Resources Corporation, said “The current construction cost of a commercial building is pushing rents to new levels not widely proven in Bend. Therefore, building a new commercial space is as risky as ever and dependent upon securing tenants at record-high rents.”
Until the market dynamics change, expect new office, retail and industrial development to remain limited, he said.
