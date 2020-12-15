The Schep Building, located in the Enterprise Zone on Bend's west side, has been put up for sale at an asking price of $4.15 million.
Brian Fratzke, the principal at Fratzke Commercial Real Estate, is representing the seller.
The 18,430 rentable square foot building has a flex design with industrial and manufacturing space, as well as offices and warehousing capability. It is located at 1004 SW Emkay Drive, about a half-mile from the Century Drive Safeway.
The building sits on a lot of 0.99 acres and has 41 parking stalls and three 14-foot, grade-level roll-up doors. It’s named after Jacob Schep, who built it in 1993.
