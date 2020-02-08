The median price for a single-family home in Bend held steady at $450,000 in January, which is about the same price as in January 2019, according to The Beacon Report.
In Redmond, the median sales price, while lower, paints a picture of a more consistent housing product, said Donnie Montagner, appraiser for the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond.
“Prices tempered a bit,” Montagner said. “Demand generally softens during the winter. There’s a little more volatility in Bend than Redmond.”
Last month’s median price in Bend was below the high set in August 2019, $475,000. Typical of winter months, the number of days on the market in Bend, which indicates the inventory available to buyers, was 115 days, according to the report.
In Redmond, the median sales price was $330,000 in January, compared to $305,000 the same time the year before. That is an 8% increase over January 2019.
Homes were on the market 119 days in Redmond in January, compared to 115 days the same time the year before.
