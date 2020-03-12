Here’s a look at some of the hardest-hit sectors in the S&P 500, and how far they’ve fallen in the past 30 days.
ENERGY (-47%)
The price of oil continues a steady decline toward $30 per barrel. Saudi Arabia on Wednesday directed its oil company Aramco to increase its maximum production capacity as it squared off with Russia, even as airlines cut flights, shippers dial back deliveries of goods and people are being told to stay home.
Finance and banking (-33%)
Banks have been punished by falling interest rates. Interest payments on loans are a major source of revenue. The Fed last week lowered its main borrowing rate by half a point to combat the economic drag from the outbreak. Analysts suspect another cut may be coming soon.
INDUSTRY AND MANUFACTURING (-32%)
Manufacturers are also taking a hit as businesses pull back on orders for goods due to the impact of the spreading coronavirus. Companies like Ingersoll Rand, which makes a wide range of industrial products including many used by the oil and gas industry, has seen its shares lose a third of their value in the past 30 days.
DISCRETIONARY SPENDING (-27%)
The broad sector that covers everything from the sale of a Big Mac, a Barbie doll, Gap jeans or a Disneyland vacation — is taking a beating as people cancel trips, avoid the mall or shut in. Airlines and cruise ships have been the most notable losers amid government travel bans, infections on cruise ships and a sudden aversion to boarding a commercial aircraft. Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only while others could limit the number of people allowed inside, the company said Thursday. Disneyland Resort said it will close Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park through the end of the month.
TECHNOLOGY (-26%)
Technology companies have not been immune to the Wall Street coronavirus sell-off during the past 30 days. China manufactures a wide range of parts for U.S. tech companies, and when the country shut down most of its factories last month, it disrupted the supply chain and left companies without products to ship.
— Bulletin wire reports
