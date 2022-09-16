Britain Queen Currencies

Australian $5 notes are pictured in Sydney. As the United Kingdom's reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was depicted on British bank notes and coins for decades. It's less well known that her portrait was featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire's colonial reach.

 Mark Baker/AP photo

On paper, the Queen lives on. While Queen Elizabeth II reigned as the British monarch for 70 years, her face has been in print for far longer. Since 1935, her likeness has graced the creases of bank notes in Canada. In more than 30 countries and territories, treasuries printed her majesty from 1 cent notes in Hong Kong to $20 bills in New Zealand.

Use of the monarch's portrait peaked around the 1960s. Though she became queen the decade prior, it wasn't until 1960 when she appeared on Britain's currency. She was the first monarch to be featured on Bank of England notes thanks to special permission from the British treasury.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.