A European tribunal has thrown out a $1.04 billion antitrust fine against San Diego's Qualcomm over incentive payments linked to supplying Apple with 4G smartphone chips.

Qualcomm shaved 79 jobs from its San Diego headquarters last month as the mobile chip firm seeks to control expenses amid a slowdown in smartphone sales.

The San Diego company filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) paperwork with the state of California and local employment officials giving advanced notice of the job cuts. The layoffs take effect in April.

