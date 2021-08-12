Central Oregon business leaders and others interested in community service and connecting with others with similar passions are invited to register for a free, in-person conference with a full slate of local and national speakers on topics from happiness to leadership and global peace.
“Celebrate 2020-21 — The Year that Changed Rotary” will be an indoor-outdoor event Aug. 26-28 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. Registration is free and open now to Rotary members as well as the general public.
Conference speakers include:
Science of Happiness Psychologist Catherine Sanderson. Sanderson is practical, humorous and will suggest ways to pursue happiness that make your life more energetic and full of meaningful relationships.
TEDx Bend Manager Moe Carrick. Carrick is a best-selling author, a consultant who helps leaders embrace their role so everyone reaches their full potential.
Extreme Leadership guru Steve Farber. Farber is the author of multiple books on leadership, including "Love is just DAMN GOOD Business," and has been credited with redefining leadership in deeply personal terms.
Peace Literacy Leader Paul Chappell. Chappell is a West Point graduate, Iraq War veteran, and former army captain who lectures and teaches the importance of being well-trained in peace as soldiers are in waging war.
The event includes an outdoor stage, lawn party, games and food trucks in addition to traditional conference activities. Other events include a golf tournament, High Street Dance Band, TEDx shorts, open-air outdoor opening and finale activities, and opportunities for small breakout discussions.
“This is a time to celebrate how we have served our communities, and my hope is that all attendees will become inspired about the roadmap ahead,” said Cindi O’Neil, Rotary District 5110 Past Governor and Rotary Club of Bend Past President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.