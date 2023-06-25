It’s called a game-changer for prostate cancer diagnostics, and it just landed in Central Oregon.
The technical name is PSMA PET/CT or a prostate-specific membrane antigen PET scan. (Positron emission tomography (PET) scan and a computed tomography (CT) scan).
Simply, it is a way to pinpoint where prostate cancer has spread in the body so that appropriate action can be taken.
In Bend, Dr. David Greenberg, a section chief for nuclear medication at Central Oregon Radiology Associates, said his group has partnered with St. Charles Health System to bring the test to Central Oregon.
“In the past, patients had to go to large West Coast cities — Portland, Seattle, San Francisco — to be administered the test,” Greenberg said. “That’s costly for some and time-consuming.”
The test has been administered at CORA since early June. The demand is high — about six on the day the test is administered (usually once a week) — and testing is already booked out through July. The test is only for those who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, or those who have recovered, but may have the likelihood of a recurrence.
Perhaps unknown to many, prostate cancer is not unlike other cancers, in that it may not be specifically located in the prostate of men. It can spread to other areas of the body or even lodge in the bones. Detecting where it is for a pinpoint treatment has been difficult and inexact in the past.
The treatment is a low-radiation dose, tagged to a particular molecule that targets prostate cancer and the spread of prostate cancer. It was approved in 2021 by the FDA for diagnoses.
“It’s a real game-changer,” Greenberg said. “This is the first time it’s been available to be offered locally. The clinician, the urologists and oncologists are really excited about having another tool for analyzing and working up their patients.”
The radioactive dose is worked up in a radio or nuclear pharmacy and then flown to Bend. It has a short shelf life, or half-life, and must be administered within a few hours to be effective.
“Once the dose is made up, the clock starts ticking,” Greenberg said.
The patient is given the dose intravenously and waits about an hour as it courses through the body seeking out the cancer. Then the patient lies in a PET scan machine for about 20 minutes. The whole process takes about 1 ½ hours. Results are usually ready about 24 hours later.
“That kind of information is very helpful. That guides treatment choices, prognosis estimates. It was not readily or easily available previously,” Greenberg said. “At the time of a patient’s new diagnosis, a physician can get a global assessment of where the disease is, structure treatment, and after treatment, the patient can have repeat imaging, to see how he’s responding to therapy.”
Radiation doses are not new to locating cancers, they’ve been used for lung cancer, breast cancer, melanoma and others. But it is new with prostate cancer.
“This technology is only going to get better and more exact,” Greenberg said. “For now, it’s great having this available to our patients in Central Oregon.”
