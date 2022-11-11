In a nod to the prolific juniper trees on its property and in the region, Pronghorn Resort will now be known as Juniper Preserve.

With 20,000 acres of federally protected land northeast of downtown Bend, including untouched centuries old junipers, the area offers views of Mount Bachelor and Three Sisters Wilderness. Now, it will also focus on spa and wellness in a rebranding that includes the three year old, 104-room lodge that is now being called the Juniper Lodge.

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

