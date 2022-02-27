Chance Stevens, 12, practices his helicopter flying skills in a flight simulator with Nicole Orlich, director of flight school operations at Leading Edge Aviation, during a visit to the Bend Airport for part of Bend Science Station’s “Amazing Aviation” camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
ORIG / 11-18-15 / Joe Kline / The Bulletin Leading Edge Jet Center President Brad Fraley stands outside of the company’s facility near the Redmond Airport. Renovation work on the facility is close to being completed.
Address: 63048 Powell Butte Highway, Bend, OR 97701
Years in business: 16
No. of employees: 85
Describe your business mission: Training professional pilots and meeting the airplane and helicopter aviation needs for Central Oregon. The company partners with the Central Oregon Community College Aviation Science Degree program. Potential pilots can earn a degree and obtain in flight training onside at Leading Edge facility at the Bend Municipal Airport.
What prompted you to start your business in Bend? With more than 300 days of sunshine, Leading Edge has the ability to train pilots year round. The area offers amazing aviation history and climate to train professional pilots, conduct aerial tours, and assist in aerial firefighting. We have more than 37,000 cumulative hours and 100 years plus in the industry to help train new pilots.
Pro tip: Train three times or more a week while getting your degree and be hired in less than two years.
