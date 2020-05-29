Rosendin, an electrical contractor in Prineville received 12 safety awards from the National Electrical Contractors Association, according to a company statement.
The firm's office in Hillsboro also received the same recognition. The company, headquartered in San Jose, California, is an employee-owned electrical contractor, according to the company's statement. With revenues upwards of $2 billion, Rosendin is one of the largest electrical contractors in the United States employing over 6,500 people.
Three Rosendin offices were recognized by the association for working a full calendar year without any recordable incidents. Those offices are located in Aiea, Hawaii, Sacramento and San Francisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.