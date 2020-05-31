SOS Bend and The Bulletin are collaborating to highlight local businesses hurt by COVID-19 closures.
The Bulletin created a questionnaire for businesses to further explain who they are, what staying in Bend means to them and how the community can help sustain the business. Answering all the questions was optional, and responses have not been edited. Additionally, SOS Bend produced videos of each of the businesses.
Crux Fermentation Project
Website: cruxfermentation.com.
Business type and year founded: Brewery, 2012.
Number of employees: 60.
Q: Why did you open your business in Central Oregon?
A: This was our home and we wanted to be a part of the thriving beer community that exists here.
Q: In what ways does your business support our local economy?
A: We provide a gathering place for locals and are a destination for beer tourists.
Q: How can the Central Oregon community help you?
A: Support local! Come have a beer with us at Crux!
Volcano Veggies
Address: 1201 NE 2nd St., Suite 190.
Website: volcanoveggies.com.
Business type and year founded: Organic Farm, 2013.
Number of employees: 6.
Q: Why did you open your business in Central Oregon?
A: We wanted to do something meaningful and provide an example for our children. Farming is something that affects so many of the issues that we care about — environmental sustainability, nutrition, health, mental health, local economic sustainability, etc.
And of course good food provides a tremendous amount of joy to those who get to eat it.
Q: In what ways does your business support our local economy?
A: The food we grow and sell nourishes and supports an overall healthier community. For our Fresh Club (local food subscription with free home delivery), we purchase from over 15 local farms and food businesses each week. As an indoor farm, we provide food security to Central Oregon and will be able to provide fresh vegetables even if the supply chain is broken.
Q: How are your operating expenses divided by percentage (payroll, utilities, supplies, etc.)?
A: Our most significant expense is payroll. We are working hard to be a profitable company so that we can pay our employees a living wage. Many farms rely on volunteers, interns or farm workers that get paid less than minimum wage. Our business model is trying to prove that a small organic farm can be operated without relying on subsidies, grants and free labor.
Q: How do your operating expenses make it back into the community?
A: 95% There are only a few things that we source from outside of Central Oregon. Mostly just our compostable clamshells, which are special because they are made from plants. It’s not possible to source those here.
Q: How long can you sustain limited service?
A: We had been operating at a “limited service” level ever since we started. Even with a tremendous amount of moral support from our community, it had taken a lot of effort to actually get customers to sign up for our service. We are running at full speed right now to provide local food and groceries with free home delivery. Our concern is more about the future. Will our customers cancel their subscriptions and go back to grocery shopping like before? Or will we convince them that buying farm-direct is not only more convenient, but also better quality and a better experience overall? Since we offer premium products, we are concerned about what will happen if the economy collapses. We are making investments to grow our business right now, but it feels very risky since the future is so uncertain.
Q: How can the Central Oregon community help you?
A: We are so grateful for the support that we have received over the past month. It’s such an honor to be able to help our community stay safe and nourished.
It’s simple. The best way to support our business is to buy direct. Our Fresh Club is a local food subscription + grocery essentials with free home delivery and no commitments. You can sign up on our website: volcanoveggies.com. We need 100 more customers in order to stay in business.
And for everyone who has just started buying direct, we really need your continued support as the economy re-opens. We have made capital investments in order to meet the increased demand due to COVID, and we are concerned that the demand will drop once life goes back to “normal”.
Small farms generally go out of business within 5 years because the food economy is distorted with subsidies to corporate grain farms and Americans have been conditioned to expect cheap food. Now that COVID has highlighted the importance of a quality local food supply, we are hopeful that more customers will be willing to pay to support Central Oregon farms. The truth is that local, organic food does cost more. But it is also a better product — you can truly taste the difference! And by supporting local farms while everything is normal, you can help ensure that we will be here to support you in the event of a food supply chain crisis.
JessBFit
Address: 719 NE Kearney Ave.
Website: jessbfit.com.
Business type and year founded: Fitness training, 2012.
Number of employees: 1.
Q: Why did you open your business in Central Oregon?
A: My husband and I moved to Bend in 2016 in order to be closer to the outdoor pursuits we both enjoy. I restarted my business to address the needs of people in the Bend community who are neither elite athletes nor successful in large scale gyms.
Q: In what ways does your business support our local economy?
A: I work in partnership with other local businesses like OutsideIn, FootZone, Bend Rock Gym and Smith Rock Climb School to both serve my clients and introduce them to other local businesses who share my message and mission.
Q: How do your operating expenses make it back into the community?
A: My expenses are pretty low but when I need supplies and equipment. I purchase local as much as possible.
Q: How long can you sustain limited service?
A: I have moved services online as much as possible and so whatever it takes to weather the storm.
Q: How can the Central Oregon community help you?
A: Taking online classes, purchasing gift certificates for future services or buying some of the wildflower cards I’ve just designed! (We’ve all had to be a little creative.)
