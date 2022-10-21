More than 4,200 Oregonians will be getting checks in the mail over the next several days, payments from the settlement of an air pollution case against Precision Castparts Corp. last year.
Precision Castparts agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle the class-action lawsuit, which alleged emissions from its metal casting plant in southeast Portland polluted nearby homes.
Claims administrators will mail checks Friday to households in and near Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood, so they should be in mailboxes over the next several days. Attorneys in the case say the checks average $1,787 apiece.
“We’re pleased that after years of difficult litigation, in addition to the meaningful improvements in emissions controls and (Precision Castparts’) Large Parts Campus, this settlement is now resulting in checks going out to thousands of Oregonians,” said Matthew Preusch, an attorney with Keller Rohrback, the law firm representing plaintiffs.
Earlier this year, attorneys estimated checks would average $3,500 per household. The actual payments are considerably less. Preusch said that’s because administrators received many more claims than anticipated and so the $12.5 million in claims payments were spread among a larger group.
Eligible residents live in an area where air modeling determined they were subject to Precision Castparts emissions. Case administrators notified them of the settlement earlier this year and residents had until April 9 to file a claim. Preusch said the settlement money has been allocated, so it’s too late for more people to seek payments.
Two neighborhood residents, Brian and Alina Resendez, filed the lawsuit in May 2016 citing reporting in The Oregonian about elevated levels of nickel in moss on trees near Precision Castparts’ site on SE Harney Drive. They alleged the toxins, discovered by federal researchers and state regulators, proved that residents had been exposed to dangerous metals.
The original plaintiffs received $7,500 in the settlement, receiving a larger payment to compensate for their bigger role in the case. The court awarded plaintiffs’ attorneys $4.2 million in fees and costs.
Environmental advocates have hailed the settlement as a milestone for corporate accountability. But residents’ reactions have been mixed.
“It’s good that they’re throwing a dollar towards it. It doesn’t compensate, of course, and no monetary value would,” said Joni Müller, 60, who said grew up in a home five blocks from Precision Castparts and has lived in the neighborhood her whole life.
“It’s different now than it was then,” Müller said. “When it comes to environmental issues, people didn’t think about it.”
Whatever money comes to her, Müller said she will spend on medical bills and insurance copayments. She said it’s impossible to know if Precision Castparts’ pollution harmed her, and if so how much. Müller said she and her neighbors would much rather have their health than any settlement money, but she said she’s glad people spoke up about the issue.
“The core of the problem is there’s no accountability and big corporations like Precision and all the others, they have money to throw at it and say, Here, let’s make it better. Which it doesn’t,” Müller said.
Precision Castparts, which has a plant in Redmond, declined comment Thursday.
The Portland company makes large metal components for airplanes, electricity generators and other industrial applications. It was Oregon’s second-largest company before Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment firm, paid $37 billion for it in 2016.
The settlement required Precision Castparts to spend $7.7 million on emission controls and $2 million more on pollution controls, but much of that work had already been done by the time of the settlement.
