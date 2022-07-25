Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Bitcoin sank back into the doldrums of a one-month-old trading range between $19,000 and $22,000, part of a wider cryptocurrency selloff.

The largest digital token fell as much as 4.3% on Monday and was exchanging hands at $21,820 as of 12:15 p.m. in Singapore. Second-ranked Ether and smaller virtual coins like Avalanche and Solana nursed larger declines.

