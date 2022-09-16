Bend-based medical group grows steadily (copy) (copy)

High Lakes' primary care office is at Shevlin Health and Wellness Center in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

High Lakes Health Care has acquired Central Oregon Family Medicine in Redmond as part of the family-owned and operated health care operations expansion plans.

Operated by Praxis Medical Group LLC, High Lakes has been on a quest for the past three years of acquiring smaller, unique medical groups and incorporating them into its Oregon network of primary care doctors and specialists. This is the fifth clinic the health care provider has acquired.

