High Lakes Health Care has acquired Central Oregon Family Medicine in Redmond as part of the family-owned and operated health care operations expansion plans.
Operated by Praxis Medical Group LLC, High Lakes has been on a quest for the past three years of acquiring smaller, unique medical groups and incorporating them into its Oregon network of primary care doctors and specialists. This is the fifth clinic the health care provider has acquired.
The Redmond acquisition is the latest and will be combined with the Redmond High Lakes Health Care at 645 NW 4th Street in Redmond starting Nov. 1, according to the company statement.
The Central Oregon Family Medicine clinic has been in Redmond for 25 years.
“Central Oregon Family Medicine has a rich history in the Redmond community as high performing, busy primary care group,” said Dan McCarthy, Praxis Health CEO. “They are representative of everything we evaluate when acquiring a practice: They are responsible stewards of the healthcare dollar; they have a staff that is highly engaged; and they bring a level of innovation that we can learn from.”
The acquisition will include expanding the hours and adding more physicians to keep pace with Redmond’s growth, McCarthy said. Also being added will be behavioral health care, and access to the network of providers in the Praxis Health system, he said.
Praxis employs 627 people. It purchased High Lakes in 2006. Dr. Mark Hughes and Peggy Hayner, a family nurse practitione, said in a company statement that they welcome the partnership and “look forward to continuing to serve their patients and the growing Redmond community for many more years.”
