Pamplin's 2019 Amplify interns were, from left, Maria Pena Cornejo, Samantha Kar and Sangarika Ramachandran. The building has been sold to Clackamas County.
The Pamplin Media Group, parent company of 24 news sites in Oregon, is selling its headquarters near Milwaukie to Clackamas County.
Clackamas County commissioners approved a plan this week to purchase the office building from R.B. Pamplin Corp. for use as the county’s behavioral health clinic.
