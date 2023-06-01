Pamplin Media Group

Pamplin's 2019 Amplify interns were, from left, Maria Pena Cornejo, Samantha Kar and Sangarika Ramachandran. The building has been sold to Clackamas County.

 Jaime Valdez/PMG photo

The Pamplin Media Group, parent company of 24 news sites in Oregon, is selling its headquarters near Milwaukie to Clackamas County.

Clackamas County commissioners approved a plan this week to purchase the office building from R.B. Pamplin Corp. for use as the county’s behavioral health clinic.

