Moovel, the company behind TriMet’s online ticketing service, announced its second round of layoffs Wednesday in just over two months.
The company laid off 39 in January, leaving 75 in its Portland office, and will now reduce its Portland staff to 47. Moovel said the cuts are unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak and said staffers learned their jobs were going away at the end of January.
“While we had anticipated further consolidation of the North America business, today’s announcement was extremely tough,” said Jose Valera, Moovel’s CEO. He is stepping down, effective immediately, and will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Jeff Ganot.
Moovel said it will continue serving its transit clients and will retain its office in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood.
Moovel started as Portland transportation technology startup GlobeSherpa, which built TriMet’s first mobile ticketing app. GlobeSherpa sold to Daimler in 2015, which paired it with other businesses to create Moovel.
Wall Street rallied Thursday for its first gain in three days after a sudden surge in oil prices revived beaten-down energy stocks. But, as has so often been the case in this year’s volatile market, it took a few U-turns to get there.
The price of crude spurted as much as 30% higher after President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to back away from their price war, which erupted last month and helped drag U.S. oil to its lowest price in 18 years. The surge lifted energy stocks enough to pull the S&P 500 higher and outshine another dismal report showing that millions of Americans are joining the unemployment queue by the week.
But stocks and oil quickly pared much of their initial gains and then see-sawed through the day as markets weighed how seriously to take Trump’s statement, particularly after the Kremlin reportedly disputed part of his tweet, before climbing again to the close.
By the end of trading, the S&P 500 rose 2.3%, while U.S. oil was up $5.01, or 24.7%, after settling at $25.32 per barrel.
Tesla’s sales of its increasingly popular electric cars got off to fast start this year, even though the company had to slam the brakes along with other major automakers last month because of worldwide efforts to contain the worst pandemic in a century.
The Palo Alto, California, company delivered 88,400 vehicles during the first three months of the year, based on preliminary numbers released Thursday. That represented a 40% increase from the same time last year and came close to matching the average sales estimate of 89,000 vehicles among analysts polled by FactSet.
— Bulletin wire reports
