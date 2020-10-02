Eclypsium, a Portland startup that provides security for the software built into electronic devices, said Thursday that it has raised $13 million in new investment from Intel and an array of investment firms.
The company has now raised $25 million altogether. Eclypsium has 40 employees, about half in Portland, up from 25 at the time of an $8.75 million investment round in 2018.
Eclypsium maintains the cybersecurity efforts often overlooked in firmware, creating an especially dangerous vulnerability. Firmware generally runs the basic functions of electronic devices like smartphones.
Eclypsium co-founders Yuriy Bulygin and Alex Bazhaniuk were Intel security researchers before heading out on their own in 2018.
