They come from out of town.
They shoot photos through the fence.
They size up the building and the park opposite.
They’re the protest tourists who, for weeks now, have to come to check out the site of “the Battle of Portland” outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and the Justice Center on SW Third Avenue. As mainstream media has swapped the Portlandia-hipster narrative for one of fire and flashbangs, spray paint and tear gas, tourists have been walking the streets, preferring to see for themselves.
Meghan Walth of St. Helens was showing her sister Cassie Prescott and friend Zachary Broadwell, who both live in North Dakota, around downtown Portland. They had just reached the view east across Lownsdale Square from Fourth Avenue.
“I expected it to seem a little worse,” Walth said. “I didn’t know they were cleaning it up today. We were just talking about that. We see (on TV) fires and everything’s destroyed. And we’ve been surprised walking around. It doesn’t seem that way as much. But it makes sense that they’re cleaning up today.”
Broadwell said: “It seems like the things that we saw online and like on social media were maybe a little bit exaggerated. Even if they did clean stuff up, we haven’t seen too many broken windows. The worst was the Apple store. It definitely looks like it was exaggerated online.”
Walth added, “One thing that has surprised us is the beautiful graffiti on some of these buildings. They’re gorgeous. There’s the bad graffiti, too, but there’s one right over there, a butterfly (at Salmon and Fourth). There’s some really pretty things.”
Janet Wilson, a doctor from Vancouver, Washington, had an errand in Portland and stopped by to see the site last Wednesday.
“I watched the Wall of Moms that came down (to the site) to protect the people that were approaching the fence,” she said. But until she saw for herself, Wilson said, she had no clear sense of the fence or the graffiti until now.
Wilson said she supports Black Lives Matters. Would she come down at night? “I probably wouldn’t. But full respect for those people that do.”
Tiffany Klock of Lake Oswego was there with her 15-year -old daughter, Colbi Klock. Tiffany saw the police had cleared the park and wanted to show her daughter.
“We came down specifically to look at the destruction,” Tiffany said.
“I’m glad. It needs to be done,” she said of Thursday’s clean -up. “In the last 60 days I’ve seen nonstop anger and destruction. I just I don’t understand. The people that are doing this. They’re supposed to be the loving, kind ones, but they’re creating so much hate and sadness. I have a 31-year-old son that comes down here and protests, and then I have a 15-year-old on the other side that does not believe in this. There’s other ways to go about things. This is not humanity at all.”
Klock said she doesn’t follow the protests much on social media. “I watch Fox News,” she says. “I look at Instagram. I have people in different parts of the world that have sent me messages seeing if I’m OK.”
She tells them she’s not in the vicinity but no, “We’re not OK. I don’t like what they’re doing to our officers at all. This was so beautiful down here and they’ve wreaked havoc on this. It’s disgusting. They’re animals, is what I think.”
Laura Paul of Canby was showing around her sister and her sister’s husband, James Cota, who were visiting from Reno, Nevada.
“It’s all over the press, so they just wanted to see what it was,” Paul said. She did not know the site was cleared that morning. “I try not to look at the press to be honest because I think it’s skewed, either way, depends on what you watch.”
The trio said they were upset at the damage to the federal courthouse and supportive of the police and federal forces. “You can’t help but see this if you have social media but in general I don’t watch a lot of news,” Paul said, “just because it’s depressing.”
James Cota added, “I think some of it is an attempt to overthrow the system. It’s not really about George Floyd’s death, which was a terrible injustice. And thankfully the man who was responsible for that is being arrested and going to be charged with murder.”
Licensed contractor Dennis Robbins was in town from Pacific City to help build a treehouse for someone in Northeast Portland and some outdoor seating for a Thai restaurant. He was delayed a few days while his tuck was repaired so he came to take a look. He had heard up to 30,000 people were showing up for the Portland protests.
“I came down here to see the real thing because I’m can’t really trust the internet; it’s so political,” he said. “Are there any spiritual leaders out here? Anybody … trying to find ways to bring our families together?”
Robbins said he has relatives in the police profession. “I’m not for racist police by any means. I’ve been harassed by police,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s like to be a Black youth on the streets and homeless. But you know, I got three children in Israel. They’re wanting to know what’s going on in America because they want to come back. I’m not sure all these people know what they’re fighting for. Are they just fighting because they’re angry? Of course Black lives matter. All lives matter.”
Robbins said he was surprised to hear there was free barbecue at Riot Ribs — a service offering food nightly to protesters — and decided he would eat and maybe come back in the evening.
