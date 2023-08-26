Hippo Hardware 2

Exterior columns outside Hippo Hardware & Trading Company on East Burnside Street are adorned in inviting hippo motifs as a Marilyn Monroe cutout stands on the sidewalk.

 Janet Eastman/The Oregonian

The longtime owner of Portland’s Hippo Hardware & Trading Co. store, which overflows with building materials rescued from the Victorian era to the midcentury modern “atomic” age, issued a call for help on Aug. 17: Customers were needed to keep the doors open.

“It seems like more of our favorite stores are closing by the day, and we are gutted — It can take just one bad year to be added to that list, and we’re having a bad year,” owner Steven Miller posted on Hippo Hardware’s Facebook page about the second-hand business he co-founded in 1976.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Janet Eastman at 503-294-4072

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.