Portland online education portal OpenSesame reported $50 million in new funding Thursday, buoyed by interest in new workforce training options during the remote working era.
Privately held OpenSesame had previously disclosed $47 million in outside investment, most recently in a $28 million round two years ago, so it’s now raised nearly $100 million. That puts it among the best-funded young companies in Portland tech.
OpenSesame said it will use the latest infusion to expand through acquisitions and new products.
The company employs 173, about two thirds of them in Portland, up from 70 at the time of its last investment in 2019. OpenSesame said it expects to have a staff of 200 by the end of the year and 700 by 2025, with employees increasingly distributed around the globe.
“We plan to build the world’s leader in online business training. We plan to build a multibillion-dollar business,” CEO Don Spear said in an interview Thursday.
Founded in 2011, OpenSesame runs a market of 20,000 online training courses on everything from cybersecurity to forklift safety to diversity and inclusion. Employers assign their staff to take the online courses to develop proficiency in professional skills or other subjects they need to know.
Clients include Siemens, Caterpillar, McDonald’s and many others.
Other organizations design the training, then list them on OpenSesame’s website. OpenSesame takes a share of the revenue, historically around 50%, when a customer buys the course. Course providers include Harvard Business Publishing and TED Conferences, the nonprofit behind TED Talks.
The investment firm JMI Equity led Thursday’s round, joined by prior OpenSesame backers FTV Capital and Altos Ventures.
OpenSesame hasn’t reported financial results, and Spear wouldn’t say what value Thursday’s investment assigns to the company, except that it represents a “significant step up.” But he did say the business has experience a surge of interest over the past year as employers seek to train staff now working remotely, and as companies seek more training on diversity and workplace safety.
Remote work and diversity training are likely to be permanent additions to the workplace, in Spear’s view, providing an ongoing boost to the Portland business. But Spear said the fundamentals of his business haven’t changed, and that OpenSesame is growing because organizations want to train employees wherever they might be — not by gathering everyone in a conference room.
“That’s been the biggest impetus and the biggest growth for us,” he said.
