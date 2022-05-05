Portland-based childcare giant KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is apparently headed back to Wall Street hoping this time to complete the successful public stock offering that eluded the company last fall.
KinderCare filed an amended S-1 document on March 7 outlining its intent to sell stock publicly. The company was one day from its offering last November when it suddenly postponed the deal.
KinderCare has never publicly explained what prompted it to pull the plug at the last minute. At the time, the company blamed the postponement on unspecified “regulatory delays.”
The new offering document offers no explanation either. In a prospectus exceeding 169 pages, KinderCare mentions the postponed offering just once, stating that it spent more than $12 million on the failed transaction.
Company officials declined to comment.
The new offering document leaves blank several key numbers — such as how many shares it hopes to sell and for what price.
KinderCare had previously planned to raise around $500 million by offering 25.8 million shares at a price range of $18 to $21.
The newly filed documents do offer some updated financial numbers. In the fiscal year ended Jan. 1, 2022, KinderCare earned $88.4 million on total revenue of $1.8 billion. That was a considerable improvement over the prior two years, when the pandemic forced temporary shutdowns and led to significant enrollment decreases.
The low point came in 2020. Revenue plummeted by more than $500 million to $1.3 billion and losses approached $130 million.
It would have been worse had KinderCare had not received pandemic relief from the federal government. The company received $219 million in its 2021 fiscal year and $180 million in its 2020 fiscal year.
After a long drought, some Oregon companies going public through IPOs or alternative financial deals. Dutch Bros, the Grants Pass-based coffee chain, raised $483 million last year. Last December, vacation rental operator Vacasa raised $340 million as it merged with a publicly traded investment fund. Just Tuesday, NuScale Power, a maker of small, modular nuclear reactors, raised $380 million in a similar deal.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.