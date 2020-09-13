In this March 10, 2018, file photo, Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro leads a masterclass on his Oscar-winning film "The Shape of Water," during the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Mexican filmmaker will write, produce and direct his animated version of Pinocchio for Netflix, Del Toro said in a statement Monday, Oct. 23, 2018, released by the streaming service. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz, File)