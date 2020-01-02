Portland electric skate startup to appear on 'Shark Tank'

A pair of Portland entrepreneurs are hoping for a happy “Shark Tank” new year. Chico Guerra and Mason Buechler, of the Portland-area startup, Zuum Technologies, will be making the case for investment from members of the “Shark Tank” panel on the episode scheduled to air Sunday on ABC television stations.

In an email, Guerra, a co-founder of Zuum Technologies, said he and his partner are “two young entrepreneurs from Portland that are passionate about sustainability and decreasing the carbon footprint.”

According to the company website, Zuum Technologies was founded in 2018.

“Our core vision is to reinvent the way people think about traveling,” the website says. “ZUUM shoes were invented for all kinds of fun around the house, trips across the neighborhood, those short commutes to work, and so much more.”

The website continues, “No. More. Gas. Doing our part to help minimize the impact to our planet is a key mission for our company. ZUUM shoes are a zero emissions electric rideable that helps to maintain healthy CO2 levels. Riding for hours has never felt so green!”

The Zuum shoes are, according to the product description provided by Guerra, “self-balancing electric skates that are extremely safe for kids because they are fireproof, as well as water and dirt resistant. They operate similar to a hoverboard. However, because of their independent design, they are much more fun and easy to ride. They are compact and lightweight, which truly makes them the most portable electric transportation device ever. Their top speed goes up to 8 MPH, and you can stop on a dime. You can ride continuously on them for 1.5 hours and fully recharge them in 2 hours.”

Zuum shoes are also available on Amazon, where one can find more details about the self-balancing feature of the skates, and other information.

“Shark Tank,” which has been airing on U.S. TV since 2009, features a panel of investors, called the “sharks,” who listen as the entrepreneurs seek investment from the panel, scheduled to be Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks; Kevin O’Leary, a computer software mogul; Lori Greiner, an inventor and QVC-TV personality; Robert Herjavec, an information security expert and leader of the Herjavec Group; and Barbara Corcoran, a New York City real estate mogul. The show airs at 9 p.m.