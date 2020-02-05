Portland convention rescheduled over virus fears

A textile convention in Portland is being rescheduled due to concerns over a virus outbreak in China.
KOIN-TV reports that the Materials Show, which helps connect textile suppliers with clothing and shoe companies, was set for Feb. 12-13 at the Oregon Convention Center. Organizers said they were forced to postpone next week’s show because of coronavirus fears since so many of the supplies are based in China.
Organizers said many of their colleagues and friends have been directly affected by the virus. That virus has mostly affected China, where more than 20,000 people have contracted the virus — and about 500 people have died.
The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.
