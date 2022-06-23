Portland city commissioners will decide next week whether to roll back parts of a tenant protection ordinance to settle a lawsuit brought by a group of landlords.
The rules at issue, passed in 2020 as part of a broader suite of tenant protections, required landlords to provide renters upon move-in with an inventory of property — like appliances, fixtures or equipment — that would be covered by their security deposit. The landlords were barred from dipping into security deposits to repair or replace items not included in the list, and they could only charge for the depreciated value of that item rather than the cost of a brand-new replacement.
But landlords Janet Newcomb and Jerry Mason, along with apartment industry group Multifamily NW, sued over the rule. Among the issues raised in the lawsuit were complaints that the ordinances were too vague and didn’t inform landlords of how to comply with the new rules.
A city attorney told commissioners that they should take the settlement in order to avoid the risk of future lawsuits. If the commissioners approve the settlement, landlords would no longer have to follow the rule.
Renters’ rights advocates said the proposed changes were unsettling, particularly because they weren’t disclosed to the public until late last week.
Security deposits are typically paid at the start of a tenancy and are meant to cover damage to a rental beyond typical wear and tear. They are supposed to be returned when the renter moves out if nothing is damaged.
Lauren Everett, an organizer with Portland Tenants United, said that in practice, landlords often attempt to charge tenants for things the tenants shouldn’t have to pay for. But in order to contest those charges, tenants have to take their landlords to small claims court — a barrier for many low-income renters or tenants who are undocumented.
“That can result in tenants losing thousands of dollars they need for their next home or when they move out,” Everett said. “That’s why the depreciation schedule was one of the core components of the policy. It establishes a clear understanding of the value of items that landlords want to claim in their accounting.”
The settlement would also reduce penalties paid by landlords found to have violated the tenant protection rules. Landlords previously could be charged as much as up to two times the deposit amount, plus attorney fees. Under the settlement they would pay $250 per violation.
“It takes away the deterrent effect of that policy,” Everett said.
Multifamily NW, the apartment industry group that backed the lawsuit, called the settlement a “win for advocates of common-sense housing policy.” But Deborah Imse, the group’s executive director, said landlords have already suffered financially from the policy because of increased costs and greater legal liability.
“Moving forward we urge lawmakers to stop treating housing providers as bad actors and instead collaborate with them on concrete solutions that will actually address our serious housing crisis,” Imse said in a news release.
Everett said she was frustrated by the city’s lack of communication with renters’ rights groups over the proposed changes.
“It’s alarming to say the least,” she said. “It’s incredibly insulting to all the people that spent so much time crafting this policy and then take a knife to it and tell us it’s no big deal. It is a big deal.”
The Fair Access in Renting ordinances, approved by the City Council in 2020, established several new rules designed to protect tenants and create better access to rental housing. They included new restrictions on background checks, advertising vacant rentals and income requirements.
The City Council will vote on the settlement on June 29.
-- Jayati Ramakrishnan
