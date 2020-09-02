Portland businesses are planning a rally to clean up multiple sections of the downtown area Thursday to send the message that the business district is a safe and clean place to visit despite the ongoing protests and coronavirus pandemic.
The rally is the second annual Hospitality with Heart event led by members of the hospitality industry to pick up litter.
“This is an all hands on-deck situation” George Schweitzer from The Benson Hotel wrote in the event’s press release. “Businesses in downtown Portland need help right now. This is an event for businesses to come together, along with Portland community at large, to show that we are a strong and resilient city; that we can come together to restore our downtown and bring business back.”
Downtown business owners have repeatedly voiced their concerns that city officials are not doing enough to ensure that small businesses stay safe amid nightly protests. Some have faulted officials for their failure to crack down on vandalism and lawlessness.
