Portland-based Catholic newspapers

The 152-year old Catholic Sentinel and 27-year-old El Centinela are closing because of changing church conditions.

 Submitted photo

Two Portland-based Catholic newspapers will close Oct. 1, according to a news release issued jointly July 21 by the Archdiocese of Portland and Oregon Catholic Press.

They include the Catholic Sentinel, in publication since 1870, and El Centinela, which celebrated 25 years in 2020.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.