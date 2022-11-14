PDX travelers

Travelers pass through Portland International Airport in 2020. Airport crowds have rebounded, bringing longer waits and fewer amenities, but Portland managed to hold its customer satisfaction rating steady in 2022, J.D. Power found. 

 Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian

Travel through Portland International Airport has been especially slow to rebound from the pandemic, consistently lagging the national recovery.

In recent months, though, the pace of travel through PDX has been picking up — and that means Thanksgiving travel through the airport could be busier than it’s been in years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.