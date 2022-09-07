UMATILLA — Construction is on the schedule to begin in 2023 in Umatilla County on the first phase of an irrigation project to benefit industry, cities, irrigators, fisheries and a threatened aquifer.

The approximately $20 million phase of the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and Aquifer Restoration Project is to carry Columbia River water from Umatilla County’s pump station through a new pipeline to the northeast corner of the former Army ordnance depot. All components of the project might total $43 million.

