Our smartphones are perhaps as prone to overheating as we are in record-breaking heatwaves marching across the country.
When hot summer days arrive, your phone may start to have trouble shedding the extra heat inside. Once that happens, you may eventually find yourself unable to use your phone at all until it cools down, and that's not good for anyone. To help, here are a few things you can do to keep your phone functional and cool when it's too hot outside.
Keep phones out of direct sunlight
Using your phone out under the sun, snapping some photos, means it can quickly absorb heat. And if it's especially sunny, your phone might try to crank up the brightness of its screen to make it easier to read. That can be helpful, sure, but that also means your phone is expending more power, which increases the odds that the phone will shut down to protect itself.
Limit your usage
If you can't quite tear yourself away — or if you have a good reason you need to be on your phone — the next best thing is to limit what you do with it.
Avoiding using your phone's camera is a good example, especially for shooting videos. (People don't think about it much, but capturing video footage works many parts of a smartphone at the same time.)
Avoid using the hot spot
Using your phone as a mobile hotspot is another common way to heat things up quickly; I've seen my iPhone offer up the dreaded temperature warning on a not-even-that-hot San Francisco day after pulling hotspot duty. Skip it, if at all possible. Ditto for graphically rich games: these can require a lot of oomph from your phone's processors, and avoiding that load will keep your device cooler for longer.
Ditch the case
Some cases could make it more difficult for phones to effectively dissipate the heat building up inside them. If you routinely keep your phone enshrined in a case, consider removing it and storing the device in a bag or a pocket that doesn't directly touch your body.
Power-saving mode
Beyond limiting what you do on your phone, you can also limit what your phone is doing on its own. That's where its low-power or power-saving mode comes in.
Among other things, Low Power Mode on an iPhone disables 5G (if applicable), makes your device lock faster, dims your screen and disables some background processes.
Android phones have a similar feature, and it's usually called Battery Saver or Power Saving Mode depending on the company that built your device.
Avoid the fridge
Smartphones tend to cool off pretty quickly, and you'll probably have a functioning phone again in just a few minutes if you just leave it alone. But if your phone is overheating right now and you absolutely have to use it, can you cool it down with a quick trip to the kitchen?
Maybe, but it comes with some potential hazards.
"I would not recommend putting a device into a refrigerator to cool it," said Jon-Erik Hylle, a project manager at iFixit. "Rapid cooling in a moist environment could cause condensation and short the device. Also, going from very hot to very cold in a short amount of time creates its own risks."
Grab something cold, like a portable ice pack, a bag of frozen peas, a Capri Sun from the fridge, whatever you've got. Wrap it in a tea towel or a handkerchief, and place your phone on it for about a minute, then pop it off again. Repeat until the phone is back to working condition. With luck, this more gradual kind of cooling should get your phone up and running quickly, and with less risk of condensation-based mishaps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.