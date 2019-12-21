People on the move

● Meg Buckley and Lisa Gray have joined G5 as national account executives responsible for growth, retention, renewal and satisfaction of multifamily accounts. G5 is a predictive marketing firm specializing in real estate optimization.

● Nathan Roberson has joined EXIT Realty Bend as a real estate professional.

● Joel Kent, a Bend family law attorney, was recognized by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys as the 2019 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

● Steve Lelli, senior vice president, financial adviser and branch manager of the D.A. Davidson & Co. Bend office, has been named the Branch Manager of the Year. D.A. Davidson is an employee-owned financial services firm located in 25 states and employs 1,350 people.