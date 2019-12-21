People on the move

● Meg Buckley and Lisa Gray have joined G5 as national account executives responsible for growth, retention, renewal and satisfaction of multifamily accounts. G5 is a predictive marketing firm specializing in real estate optimization.
● Nathan Roberson has joined EXIT Realty Bend as a real estate professional.
● Joel Kent, a Bend family law attorney, was recognized by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys as the 2019 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.
● Steve Lelli, senior vice president, financial adviser and branch manager of the D.A. Davidson & Co. Bend office, has been named the Branch Manager of the Year. D.A. Davidson is an employee-owned financial services firm located in 25 states and employs 1,350 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.