PENDLETON — Pendleton city officials are pushing back against a Bloomberg News article that reported several drone crashes at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range.
According to an article published April 10, Bloomberg reviewed internal documents, read government reports and spoke with 13 current and former employees associated with Amazon Prime Air, a drone package delivery project that has conducted tests in Pendleton, among several other sites across the country. The news agency’s reporting revealed safety concerns and crashes hampered Amazon’s testing program.
Bloomberg reported Amazon drones crashed five times during a four-month period in 2021 and obtained a 911 record that details a fire in a wheat field that a drove crash set off near the Pendleton airport.
An Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg that Pendleton city officials hadn’t previously made public comments about the crashes. But during an interview Wednesday with the East Oregonian, City Manager Robb Corbett and Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman, who oversees the airport and UAS operations, talked about the Bloomberg article and how transparent they should be about drone crashes.
Chrisman touted the growth of the test range from an entity that saw few operations in its early years to a busy hub for drone activity that frequently attracts the world’s top tech and aviation companies. Chrisman didn’t mention Amazon or other companies by name, citing nondisclosure agreements the city signed, but he said “a very small number of mishaps” paled in comparison to the thousands of operations the range has hosted.
“Those were disgruntled employees that had an ax to grind,” he said, referring to the sources in the Bloomberg article. “As far as reporting, I don’t know that we’ve ever called (the East Oregonian) when a Cessna wheel fell off or when a crosswind blew over a plane. If you call us, we certainly respond. But we’re not the National Transportation Safety Board.”
Eastern Oregon Regional Airport Manager John Honemann on April 13 reported 15 companies were using the UAS Range, either as resident or itinerant clients. The range conducts 500 to 1,000 operations per month. Chrisman said the Pendleton range could be the busiest in the world and the number of tests at the range looks to triple this year.
Chrisman and Corbett said the test range was committed to safety but would not go out of its way to advertise crashes, especially because they were happening in sparsely populated areas and did not hurt anyone. Corbett said some of these incidents were like when “an ambulance backs into a car in a parking lot,” a situation that might generate a 911 call but not a public record.
Range Manager Darryl Abling said the UAS range makes a record of every test operation and sends the data to officials at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the institution that oversees
Oregon’s test range system, who then forward it to the Federal Aviation Administration. A crash might trigger an extra layer of reporting to the FAA or NTSB depending on the severity of the incident, but not every malfunction or emergency landing needed to be cataloged.
Abling also said he didn’t know where Bloomberg sourced its information, but its reporting didn’t align with the range’s internal data.
The Pendleton Fire Department responds to any fires at the airport, but Fire Chief Jim Critchley said he defers any details about the cause of the fires to range staff, comparing it to the way he would defer to St. Anthony Hospital when the department’s work intersects with the hospital’s.
Critchley said he continues to explore ways to staff Pendleton Fire Station No. 3, the station at the Pendleton airport. In the meantime, Critchley said the department intends to relocate its interns to housing at the airport. The interns will serve as reserves in their off time, allowing them to potentially respond to fires at the airport during those periods.
