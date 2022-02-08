Peloton Interactive Inc. Chief Executive Officer John Foley will step down and become executive chairman in a victory for activist investor Blackwells Capital, which had campaigned for his departure as the fitness company struggled with declining demand for its products.
Barry McCarthy, former chief financial officer at Spotify Technology, will become CEO and president, effective Feb. 9, Peloton said in a statement Tuesday. Peloton also said about 2,800 global jobs would be cut, affecting around 20% of corporate positions.
Peloton's shares have tumbled more than 80% from their all-time high a year ago, as the gradual easing of Covid-era restrictions fueled concern that growth of the stay-home fitness company will slow. Although the stock increased 31% on Monday after reports that it's exploring takeover options, the stock was volatile in premarket trading, and was down 3% to $28.89 at 8:20 a.m. New York time.
McCarthy will join the board of directors and Peloton said President William Lynch will transition to become a non-executive director. Foley's departure didn't seem to initially address concerns of the company's investors.
"Foley has proven he is not suited to lead Peloton, whether as CEO or Executive Chair, and he should not be hand-picking directors, as he appears to have done today," Blackwells Capital Chief Investment Officer Jason Aintabi said in a statement.
Blackwells, which has a stake of less than 5%, has also called for Peloton to explore a sale of the business. It has decried the CEO's leadership, citing failed forecasting, inconsistent strategy, and governance problems such as a lack of financial controls.
Blackwells published a presentation on Monday calling for the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Jill Woodworth and renewing demands for an immediate sale of the company. Blackwells said the company could fetch $75 a share in a sale to a strategic buyer such as Netflix Inc. or Spotify.
Foley, a former Barnes & Noble Inc. e-commerce executive and cycling enthusiast, founded the company after posting a video to Kickstarter in 2013. The company became an early pandemic darling with long waiting lists for its stationary exercise bikes, but then suffered a series of missteps, including product recalls after reported accidents and a child's death. The company's public image also took a hit in December, when HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot killed off a Peloton-riding character.
At the of the end of last week, Peloton was valued at just over $8 billion, based on Friday's official market close of $24.60 a share. That's below its September 2019 initial public offering price of $29 a share.
"I'm confident that Barry is the right leader to take the company into its next phase of growth," Foley said in the statement.
Though the founder still holds a key position, his authority may have limits.
"While Foley has supermajority B shares and ultimately controls the fate of Peloton, we believe shareholder pressure will build to solicit bids and sell Peloton to a strategic player with potential bidders Apple, Amazon, and Nike likely in the fold," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note.
Peloton announced further measures to bolster growth and cut costs, along with its earnings report:
- Peloton cut its expectations for full-year revenue to $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion from a previous forecast for $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion.
- The company said it expects connected fitness subscribers of 3 million in the coming year, down from a previous estimate of 3.35 million to 3.45 million
- A restructuring is underway that's expected to yield at least $800 million in annual savings.
- The company will reduce capex by about $150 million this year, streamline its reporting structures and reduce the warehouses and delivery teams it owns and operates.
- It reported an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizaion loss of $266.5 million in the second quarter, against an estimate for a loss $288 million.
Bloomberg's Joe Easton contributed to this report.
