Peloton Interactive Inc. said it will sell bikes and certain accessories on Amazon.com Inc. in the US, breaking with a longtime practice of exclusively selling products via its own website and retail stores.

The move to open a storefront on Amazon's sprawling online marketplace will help Peloton expand its distribution and make products more readily available, the New York-based company said in a statement Wednesday. Peloton shares rose 12.4% in New York.

